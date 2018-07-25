We inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees

This is the mission statement of the Arbor Day Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation and education organization. Founded in 1972, the centennial of the first Arbor Day observance in the 19th century, the Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with over one million members, supporters, and valued partners.

Through this mission shared by over a million members and supporters of the Arbor Day Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation and education organization, we are improving communities, replanting forests, preserving habitat, and saving rain forests around the globe.