This is the mission statement of the Arbor Day Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation and education organization. Founded in 1972, the centennial of the first Arbor Day observance in the 19th century, the Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with over one million members, supporters, and valued partners.
Since 1880 tree care has been our business, and we'd like to help your new thrive.
The Davey Tree Expert Company's more than 8,000 employees provide tree care, grounds maintenance and environmental consulting services for the residential, utility, commercial and government markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Davey has provided Proven Solutions for a Growing World since 1880 and has been employee-owned for 35 years. For more information, visit www.davey.com.
The Davey Tree Expert Company provides a professional plant health guide with tips and recommends cultural practices to ensure your full potential. Please click here to download the Davey Guide to Plant Health Care.
Trees will do more than just help conserve energy. There are many environmental benefits too:
Stormwater runoff capture
aquatic life, and ecosystem health. Your new will help absorb and capture this stormwater, and ultimately reducing runoff effects.
aquatic life, and ecosystem health. Trees will help absorb and capture this stormwater, and ultimately reducing runoff effects.
CO2 emissions capture
Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions continue to be problematic for earth's atmosphere. Trees sequester CO2 in their roots, trunks, stems, and leaves while they grow.
Air pollution absorption
Your newThis will help absorb pollutants such as ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. Trees also help intercept particulate matter such as dust, ash, and smoke.
Values shown are estimates in the 20th year of growth.
Ask your utility to join Community Canopy
The Energy-Saving Trees program only has a certain number of trees available each season. Unfortunately, all trees available for this season have been claimed. The Community Canopy program only has a certain number of trees available each season. Unfortunately, all trees available for this season have been claimed.
Fill out the form below to be notified via e-mail when more trees become available.
Fill out the form below to request the program in your area.
has teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation to provide you with trees to plant strategically around your home in order to reduce energy costs. The program for customers hasn't launched yet.
If you'd like to be notified via email when the program launches, fill out the form below. Thanks!
We are sorry, but there was an unexpected error contacting the server to get updated tree counts. This is normally a temporary issue, so please try again in a little while.
About Energy-Saving Trees
Energy-Saving Trees is a research-based tool intended to help homeowners and communities save energy and money by strategically planting trees.
Energy-Saving Trees is a research-based, easy-to-use online mapping tool that takes the guesswork out of tree planting. By entering simple information about your home and yard, the tool calculates where to specifically and strategically plant trees for the greatest energy- and money-saving benefits.
Planting the right tree in the right place is key to maximizing the energy-saving benefits that trees provide. When planted properly, a single tree can save a homeowner up to 20% on energy costs.
But trees do much more than provide energy savings to you, the homeowner. They also provide tangible benefits for the entire community: improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff, beautification of your neighborhood, reduced urban heat island effect, and a smaller carbon footprint, just to name a few.
The tool was made possible through a grant from the UPS Foundation. It was developed by the Davey Tree Expert Company and the Arbor Day Foundation, and powered by i-Tree research.
i-Tree
i-Tree is a consortium between U.S. Forest Service, the Davey Tree Expert Company, Society of Municipal Arborists and the Arbor Day Foundation, conducting research and creating research-based tools to help community and urban forestry. This peer-reviewed software suite from the USDA Forest Service provides urban forestry analysis and benefits assessment tools. The i-Tree Tools help communities of all sizes to strengthen their urban forest management and advocacy efforts by quantifying the structure of community trees and the environmental services that trees provide.
Frequently asked questions
What should I consider before planting a tree?
Planting the right tree in the right place is key. First, look at your property and identify other trees, power lines, sidewalks, and the overall size of your yard. Then envision a full-grown, healthy tree in that space, making sure these existing items aren't affected. For example, if you have an overhead power line 20 feet above the ground, you won't want to plant a tree that can grow more than 20 feet tall under these lines.
When will my trees arrive?
The Arbor Day Foundation and your community partner want your selected trees to arrive healthy and thriving. We use your hardiness zone to determine when trees are shipped to you. The Arbor Day Foundation's tree shipping schedule to will help you determine when your trees will arrive.
For homeowners whose partner has opted for local pickup event(s): Your trees will not be shipped directly to your home. You will need to visit your selected pickup location to get your trees.
Spring shipping
Fall shipping
Zone color
Zone #
Approximate ship dates
Approximate ship dates
2
04/15-05/30
11/01-11/26
3
04/15-05/30
11/01-11/26
4
04/15-05/30
11/01-11/26
5
04/15-05/30
11/01-11/26
6
03/19-05/12
11/01-12/03
7
03/11-05/07
11/05-12/10
8
02/26-04/30
11/05-12/10
9
02/26-04/30
11/05-12/10
10
02/26-04/30
11/05-12/10
How big are the trees I'm getting?
Good question—this depends on the species and shipment method that the partner has chosen. Typically, trees have been between 2' - 4' tall. Detailed information about how to plant the trees will be included with your trees.
What comes in the tree shipping package?
Each package of trees includes your tree(s), along with a variety of helpful information including tree planting instructions, tree pruning methods, and proven tree care methods to help your tree grow and thrive into a mature tree.
How are the energy savings calculated?
Energy-Saving Trees is based upon years of scientific research. Specifically, the formulas and data are calculated from the i-Tree Design application, developed by our forestry partners. Tree effects on energy use are calculated using the methods detailed in the USDA Forest Service's publication, "Carbon Dioxide Reduction Through Urban Forestry: Guidelines for Professional and Volunteer Tree Planters (PSW-GTR-171)."
Energy effects on buildings from shade, evapotranspiration and wind speed reduction (windbreak) are calculated using an applied reduction factor based on tree type, height, azimuth and distance from the home.
Shade and evapotranspiration effects are set to zero when trees are beyond 18 meters [approx. 60 feet] from defined building footprints.
Windbreak effects on energy use are set to zero when trees are at a distance from the building equaling 35 times the tree height or greater (see: Heisler, G.M. and D.R. Dewalle. 1988. Effects of Windbreak Structure on Wind Flow. Agriculture, Ecosystems and Environment. 22/23:41-69).
The community benefits - carbon, air quality and stormwater - calculations are based on methods and models derived from the i-Tree Streets application. As such, this tool relies on average species growth and geographic parameters for 16 national climate zones and, consequently, should be considered a starting point for understanding trees' value in the community rather than a scientific accounting of precise values. For more detailed information on urban and community forest assessments, or the methodology behind these tools, please explore the i-Tree website.
I live in a new neighborhood / housing development, and the mapping function isn't able to find map my address. What should I do?
If the map pulls up the space where your house is now built, map the general shape of your home in the correct spacing. If the map does not pull up the correct location or returns an error message, call the customer support line, found at the bottom of this page.
How can I find out more information about the Arbor Day Foundation, Davey Tree Expert Company, or i-Tree?
Make sure your utility company knows about the Energy-Saving Trees program, and that you want to participate in it. Utility companies will find this link to be especially helpful, along with the Energy-Saving Trees program overview.
As part of our mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees, we hope to make trees a valuable part of the nation's infrastructure.
We've collaborated with Davey Tree Company and the US Forest Service to help companies and other organizations (including non-profits, corporations,
service organizations, and others) offer their audience free trees to be planted strategically to conserve energy. Trees planted strategically
around homes—for summer shade or winter windbreaks—can save a homeowner up to 20% on his/her energy bill. That doesn't even include the community benefits:
carbon sequestration, improved air quality, and stormwater runoff retention. By participating in Energy-Saving Trees, your company can offer these benefits
to your customers, employees, and community. The program was originally adopted by utility companies but will also work well for many other industries & organizations
including:
Corporations who want to offer their employees, customers or members free trees
Nonprofit tree groups who want to offer their members free trees
Service organizations who want to offer their volunteers free trees
The following application process will help you get started in contributing to a greener, healthier world.
If you're interested in becoming a Community Canopy/Energy-Saving Trees partner, please apply today. Our online tool is designed to help gather the necessary
information about your organization and what you would like your program to look like. None of this is set in stone—we'll contact you once we've
received your application to talk about what your specific needs are. Here's what you'll need to fill out the application:
Company contact information
How many trees you'd like to provide
Geographic Area (defined by ZIP codes)
Account numbers or promotional code (both optional)
Simply stated, iTree research has provided an algorithm that takes into consideration the following factors: tree species, tree size in year 20,
climate zone, the tree's distance from the home, the size of the home, and the insulation values for the home. Once all these factors are taken
into consideration, the formula produces an estimated energy savings, in dollars. All figures shown are the benefits of a tree at its point of
maturity, approximately 20 years.
For a more in-depth description, see our FAQ page for research citations.
How do homeowners receive the trees?
Each participant reserves his or her tree(s) through an online system. As for the delivery method, you have two options for distributing the trees
to your audience. One is the direct ship method, in which the Arbor Day Foundation ships each tree order individually to the address
that your participant provides upon checkout. This method is ideal for large territories and when convenience is critical.
The other method is hosting a local pickup event—either your company or a partnering organization hosts an event(s) at a convenient central location
where each participant claims their tree(s) in person. The Arbor Day Foundation will ship the trees in bulk to the pre-determined location(s) and
provide the organizers of the event with a summary report of the tree orders. This method is useful for smaller territories, for times when additional
educational outreach is desired, and/or if you are interested in offering larger trees.
How do I know which trees species to choose?
Upon your enrollment in the Energy-Saving Trees program, we will reach out to the state foresters and state coordinators in your proposed region to
compile a list of the best species for that climate and hardiness zone. From there, your company's preference and availability of stock will determine
what the program can provide. In order to best serve your customers/employees, we like to offer some combination of small, medium, and large landscape
trees for all types of residential yards.
Step Four of this application will ask you to indicate your preferred tree species for your Energy-Saving Trees program—this is intended to get an idea
of what you'd like to offer, but will not be final upon your application submission. The Arbor Day Foundation will be in contact with you shortly
thereafter to make final arrangements.
How do customers know where to plant the trees for maximum energy savings?
An integral part of the Energy-Saving Trees program is the online tool—each participant puts in their address and maps his/her house, then uses a
tree icon to determine the areas around the property that yield the greatest energy savings. The tool incorporates our "Right Tree, Right Place"
planting guide and provides visual cues to the participants as to where to best site the tree. The participant then chooses the tree species s/he
would like to plant and proceeds to the checkout phase of the tool.
How much will this program cost?
Excellent question! That depends on several factors: the tree types, tree size at the time of shipment, tree availability, and the delivery method.
For the direct ship method, the program costs around $25-$30 per tree. Because it is not cost efficient to ship large trees, the direct ship method
usually dictates that the trees be around 4 to 6 feet in height. For the local pickup method, the program can cost anywhere from $30 per tree to
$100 per tree (depending on the size of the tree).
We ask for your approximate budget in step two of the application process simply to better understand your parameters for the program. Again,
nothing is irreversible until we contact you after receiving your application to determine final arrangements.
Why do I have to upload zip codes?
Different trees species flourish in different climate and hardiness zones—that is to say, a tree native to northern Maine may not grow well
(or even survive) in western Texas. Zip codes are the strongest indicator of climate and hardiness zones that we have. Thus, we need zip codes
to determine what trees can be offered in your region.
Why do I have to provide my company's account numbers?
This verification method is optional, but, where appropriate, it can provide you with more confidence that you're only sending trees to the
desired recipients. If your company is uncomfortable disclosing account numbers, we can use partial account numbers (i.e. first 5 digits,
last seven digits, etc.). This verification method is optional.
Does the Arbor Day Foundation provide customer support?
Absolutely. That option is available on step six of the application. If you opt for our customer support, we train our call center
team to know the specifics of your program (number of trees per customer, launch date, tree species offered, etc.) and assist any callers
in the online tree reservation process. We assign your company a unique, toll-free number, so that we may track every call—and provide a
summary report at the end of the program.
Will the Arbor Day Foundation help with marketing the program?
Certainly. We have templates for email blasts to customers, social media posts, press releases, newspaper articles, newsletter articles,
and more. Depending on your audience, we will work with you to customize your outreach approach in order to make your Energy-Saving Trees
program a success. You can indicate which marketing materials you'd like to try on step two of the application process.
Estimated community savings
Values shown are estimates in the 20th year of growth.
Tree description
